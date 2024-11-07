Cynthia Erivo subtly shades other 'Wicked' contenders for Ariana Grande role

Cynthia Erivo has seemingly thrown a shade at other actresses who auditioned for Ariana Grande’s role in their upcoming film Wicked.

In an interview with the New York Times, Cynthia, who plays the role of Elphaba, in the upcoming musical, expressed her gratitude that Ariana was cast as Glinda.

She said, “Thank goodness, because it was not the two ladies that I was auditioning with.”

This comes after recent reports suggesting that Dove Cameron and Reneé Rapp were among the stars considered for the role of Glinda.

Cynthia and Ariana have become close friends since being casted together in 2021.

They often discusses their close bond with the songstress telling the outlet, "'I think that was one of my most cherished parts of this experience: I felt held and like I had a friend every step of the way.

Meanwhile, Cynthia also shared similar feelings for Ariana, saying, "I don't think it was up until I met her that I was like, "Oh, I think I can have what I want in this lifetime, and I can have it in my way. She's really held my hand all the way through it and wants it for me just as much as I want for myself."

Wicked, inspired by The Wizard of Oz, is scheduled to release on November 22, 2024.