Netflix 'Stranger Things' announces release date and episode titles for final season

The announcement was made on November 6, 1983, which is also known as 'Stranger Things Day'

November 07, 2024

Netflix has finally announced the release date for the Stranger Thing final season.

The highly anticipated announcement was made on Wednesday to celebrate November 6, 1983, which is also known as Stranger Things Day. It marks the day Will Byers played by Noah Schnapp was abducted into the Upside Down in the series.

In a video released on YouTube, Netflix revealed that the fifth and final season of the hit series will premiere in 2025.

Along with the release date, the titles of the eight episodes that will bring a conclusion to the story that started in 2016.

The episode names include:

  1. The Craw
  2. The Vanishing of...
  3. The Turnbow Trap
  4. Sorcerer
  5. Shock Jock
  6. Escape from Camazotz
  7. The theories
  8. The Rightside Up

It is worth mentioning that the final episode title, The Rightside Up, offers contrast to the show's first season finale, The Upside Down.

Additionally, episode The Vanishing Of.. hints at the disappearance of Will Byers from season one.

Created by Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things cast is led by Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, and Finn Wolfhard.

