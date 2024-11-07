‘Stranger Things' 5: Here's what to expect from season finale

Netflix recently shared an exciting update of its highly anticipated series Stranger Things.



The season 5, whose production began in July 2024, was earlier announced by the giant streamer in January.

The science fiction horror series, which has won four Grammys, will focus on Will Byers, played by Noah Schnapp, in the finale season, according to the series creator Ross Duffer

In an interview, the creator confirmed to Variety that the finale will see “Will really takes center stage again in 5.”

The streamer also released fresh behind-the shoot pictures of the series on its social media platform and according to that, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, and Joe Keery will reprise their role fifth season.

Moreover, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Cara Buono, Maya Hawke, Linda Hamilton, Amybeth McNulty, Jamie Campbell Bower, Priah Ferguson, and Brett Gelman will also mark their return.

The giant streamer also unveiled the titles of the finale season which has in total eight episodes titled as “The Crawl,” “The Vanishing of _____,” “The Turnbow Trap,” “Sorcerer,” “Shock Jock,” “Escape From Camazotz,” “The Bridge,” and “The Rightside Up” respectively.

There are no official updates whether the season 5 will be premiered in two parts.

According to Netflix, Stranger Things season 5 will be coming back to the screens in 2025.