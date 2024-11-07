Tom Brady's priorities revealed after Gisele Bundchen divorce

Tom Brady is reportedly “not interested” in dating following his divorce from his supermodel ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen.

An insider spilled to Page Six that the 47-year-old former NFL star currently focuses on his kids and work.

“He (Tom) is apparently not interested in dating. He is super-focused on his kids and work,” the confidant told the outlet.

Recently, an insider revealed that Tom was "stunned" when the news of his ex-wife Gisele's pregnancy broke.

For those unversed, Gisele is expecting her third child with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

“Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquin but he never imagined they would be having a child together,” the source told the publication.

“It just wasn’t something that was on his radar,” a tipster continued. “So when Gisele broke the news to him he was stunned.”

Tom and Gisele parted ways in 2022 after their 13-year marriage.