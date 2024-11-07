Meghan Markle is begging Prince Harry now to stay with Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle has reportedly resorted to begging and pleading with her husband Prince Harry, in order to keep him at home.

According to a report by New Idea Magazine Meghan has resorted to begging her husband Prince Harry, for some time now.

According to an insider she wants Prince Harry “to keep these trips to a minimum and find a way to come home.”

While the insider admitted that while “she respects that Harry has to do some business away from home,” but it’s not ok for it be at “this current extent”.

The same insider also noted that its resulted in them now having "had a taste lately of what it’s like to live separate lives" as well.

In light of that, “no matter how committed Meghan believes they both are to the long-term success of the marriage, she doesn’t like it one little bit,” the source also claimed before signing off from the conversation.

For those unversed, this has come following Prince Harry extended solo tours where he visited NYC, London and even South Africa for his charitable work and other endeavors.