Sarah Ferguson pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth, calls her 'my mother'

Sarah Ferguson says Queen Elizabeth II was 'more my mother than my own' in candid admission

November 07, 2024

Sarah Ferguson pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth, calls her ‘my mother’

Sarah Ferguson paid a touching tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II and made a heartfelt revelation about her, saying she was "more my mother than my own."

Speaking on Australia's The Jess Row Big Talk Show, the Duchess of York praised the late monarch as an "iconic, legendary, stalwart" figure and "grandmother of the nation."

Fergie, who lost her own mother in a 1998 car accident, recalled the Queen's motherly influence on her life and the Commonwealth.

“The thing about the Queen was that she was more my mother than my own mother,” she said. “The Queen was an iconic, legendary, stalwart, steadfast, invisible hand of love behind your back.”

“I mean, she was the grandmother of the nation,” ex-wife of Prince Andrew continued. “She was the steadfastness of an extraordinary pillar of strength for the Commonwealth, for the nation, for Australia, for the world.”

Following Queen’s demise, Fergie started taking care of her two corgis, Muick and Sandy, who live with her and Andrew at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Speaking of the corgis, Fergie said, “They are national treasures. They are very spoiled.”

