Jimmy Kimmel gets emotional following the results of 2024 U.S. elections

Jimmy Kimmel, the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live, showed strong emotions following the victory of Donald Trump in the 2024 U.S. presidential elections.

During the opening monologue of his show on November 6, Kimmel could not hold back his tears and declared Trump’s victory in the presidential race a “terrible night.”

Kimmel said that “we chose the criminal” when the choice for the U.S. president was between a prosecutor and a criminal.

The 55-year-old host quipped, “More than half of this country voted for the criminal who is planning to pardon himself for his crimes. I guess this election wasn’t rigged.”

With tears in his eyes, he articulated, “it was a terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hard-working immigrants who make this country go, for health care, for our climate, for science, for journalism, for justice, for free speech.”

Kimmel emphasised that it was a “terrible night for poor people, for the middle class, for seniors who rely on social security, for our allies in Ukraine, for NATO, for the truth, and democracy and decency.”

The disheartened host went on to clarify that those who voted for Trump also had a “terrible night,” which they “just don’t realise it yet.”

However, Kimmel could not hold himself back from jibing at “all the wriggling brain worms who sold what was left of their souls to bow down to Donald Trump.”

He concluded by declaring Trump’s win as a “really good night” for Russian leader Vladimir Putin and “lovable billionaires like Elon Musk.”