 
Geo News

Jimmy Kimmel gets emotional following the results of 2024 U.S. elections

Jimmy Kimmel gets emotional on-air after the announcement of new U.S president

By
News Desk
|

November 07, 2024

Jimmy Kimmel gets emotional following the results of 2024 U.S. elections
Jimmy Kimmel gets emotional following the results of 2024 U.S. elections 

Jimmy Kimmel, the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live, showed strong emotions following the victory of Donald Trump in the 2024 U.S. presidential elections.

During the opening monologue of his show on November 6, Kimmel could not hold back his tears and declared Trump’s victory in the presidential race a “terrible night.”

Kimmel said that “we chose the criminal” when the choice for the U.S. president was between a prosecutor and a criminal.

The 55-year-old host quipped, “More than half of this country voted for the criminal who is planning to pardon himself for his crimes. I guess this election wasn’t rigged.”

With tears in his eyes, he articulated, “it was a terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hard-working immigrants who make this country go, for health care, for our climate, for science, for journalism, for justice, for free speech.”

Kimmel emphasised that it was a “terrible night for poor people, for the middle class, for seniors who rely on social security, for our allies in Ukraine, for NATO, for the truth, and democracy and decency.”

The disheartened host went on to clarify that those who voted for Trump also had a “terrible night,” which they “just don’t realise it yet.”

However, Kimmel could not hold himself back from jibing at “all the wriggling brain worms who sold what was left of their souls to bow down to Donald Trump.”

He concluded by declaring Trump’s win as a “really good night” for Russian leader Vladimir Putin and “lovable billionaires like Elon Musk.”

Meghan Markle trying to pry Prince Harry away from Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle trying to pry Prince Harry away from Buckingham Palace
Cardi B keeps fans guessing her newborn daughter's name
Cardi B keeps fans guessing her newborn daughter's name
Prince Edward shares major update on Duchess Sophie's health after golf ball incident
Prince Edward shares major update on Duchess Sophie's health after golf ball incident
Meghan Markle is begging Prince Harry now to stay with Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle is begging Prince Harry now to stay with Archie, Lilibet
Katy Perry set to headline Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024
Katy Perry set to headline Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2024
King Charles to give ultimatum to Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge video
King Charles to give ultimatum to Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge
Hollywood stars flee America over security fears?
Hollywood stars flee America over security fears?
Halle Bailey makes shocking revelation about ex DDG 'upsetting' her
Halle Bailey makes shocking revelation about ex DDG 'upsetting' her