Prince Andrew hit with new challenge amid King Charles feud over Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew has been warned of potential health risk due to the deteriorating condition of the Royal Lodge amid King Charles feud.



The 31-room property is in urgent need of repairs and the Duke of York has been told that a total cost of £400,000 would be needed a year to fix mould, structural cracks, and other issues.

If Andrew does not do something to fix the property, these problems can cause allergies, asthma, and other health issues, an expert has revealed.

According to Birmingham Live, property expert Terry Fisher warned the “disgraced” Prince that building’s issues could lead to serious health threats and financial trouble.

"If Andrew doesn't tackle the visible mould and structural cracks soon, it could have far-reaching effects,” the expert told the publication.

He added, “For one, if left untreated, damp and mould can lead to more serious health hazards and even impact the liveability of certain areas.”

"Structural issues, if allowed to worsen, might also raise questions from the Crown Estate about his stewardship of the property."