Rebel Wilson keeps low profile after getting married to wife Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson was spotted looking relaxed in a casual grey oversized hoodie and matching track pants while out in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old actress paired her tracksuit with a simple white T-shirt and coordinated sneakers for a comfortable look.

According to Daily Mail, while carrying a blue handbag and sporting aviator sunglasses, Rebel styled her long blonde hair in a low ponytail, flashing a smile as she enjoyed her day out.

This sighting followed her recent wedding to Ramona Agruma on September 28, in Sardinia, Italy.

As per the publication, this intimate ceremony included their daughter, Royce Lillian, as the flower girl.

Moreover, the romantic location held special meaning, as the couple had vacationed in Porto Cervo, Sardinia, shortly after making their relationship Instagram official in 2022.

Initially, planning a beach wedding in 2025, the Perfect Pitch actress opted to move the date up, as per the outlet.

The couple, who met in 2021, got engaged in February 2023, with the publication reporting that “Rebel is really excited to be marrying the love of her life; she’s absolutely thrilled.”

Furthermore, Wilson publicly came out in June 2022, sharing her relationship with Ramona in a heartfelt Instagram post.

In regards to this, she wrote, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess.”

Shortly after, the Senior Year star posted a picture of the two-of-them holding hands and smiling during their holiday in Sardinia, as per Daily Mail's report.

It is worth mentioning that the couple went on to welcome daughter Royce via a surrogate on November 7, 2022.