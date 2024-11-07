 
BTS' V surprises BTS ARMY with shocking project

BTS' V shocks fans with epic christmas collaboration for the song of music legend Bing Crosby

News Desk
November 07, 2024

BTS member Kim Taehyung, who goes by the name V, is getting ready to surprise his fans on Christmas.

The official Instagram page of BTS posted a story on Wednesday, November 6, revealing that V will release a new version of Bing Crosby’s classic song White Christmas, more than eight decades after it was first released.

BTS star’s rendition of Crosby’s track will be released on December 6, 2024, with a partnership between the Bing Crosby Estate, Primary Wave Music, and Geffen Records, which they call an "era-bridging" project.

V’s remix of a classic song by one of the greatest American music legends also features his beloved dog named Yeontan.

For those unversed, the song White Christmas first debuted in 1942 and became a global hit, making Crosby famous worldwide. 

The song that was written for the movie Holiday Inn, won an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

It is pertinent to mention that V joined BTS in 2013 and has dropped three solo songs under his band's name, including Stigma in 2016, Singularity in 2018, and Inner Child in 2020.

All of these songs charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart.

