Prince Andrew receives heartbreaking news amid uncertain future at Royal lodge

Prince Andrew has received a heartbreaking news amid his ongoing feud with King Charles over the Royal Lodge.



According to a royal expert, the monarch has the power to force Andrew out of his home despite the Duke of York claiming that he can afford to stay in the 31-room estate.

As per reports, the “disgraced” Prince is adamant that he will stay in the Royal lodge even though Charles has cut off his financial assistance.

According to royal expert Hugo Vickers, after cutting off Andrew's financial support, Charles can now take control of his brother's living arrangements.

He told The Sun that Charles is likely not "being vindictive to his brother" by asking Andrew to leave, but if he "proves to be obstinate and refuses to go then I imagine things will get worse."

"There's nothing to stop the King actually commanding that he should leave Royal Lodge,” Vickers added.

He further shared that "the ideal situation would of course be that Andrew would volunteer to down-size and move somewhere else.”