 
Geo News

Prince Harry risking major disaster with a trap awaiting him

Prince Harry has just been warned about the trap he’s wound up in with Netflix

By
Web Desk
|

November 07, 2024

Prince Harry has just been issued a grave warning about the trap he’s about to find himself falling into.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier made these comments about the Sussexes’ ventures while sharing his thoughts about their prospects on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show.

There he warned that the couple’s chances of banking on Netflix ‘won’t work’ because of the way he’s bad mouthed the royals in the past.

For those unversed, the series this time around will center around Prince Harry’s love for Polo as well as a cooking show by Meghan Markle.

While warning of the dangers this posses Mr Dampier said, “Making documentaries has never really gone well for the royals, particularly Prince Edward, when he started making lots of documentaries about his own family. That ended in disaster.”

“So Harry not to sort of fall into the same trap, he needs to rein back, and hopefully we're not going to get any more slagging off the royal family in his documentaries, and he moves into other things,” he also added.

It is pertinent to mention that Netflix has already confirmed Prince Harry’s new documentary on Polo and promises to show a “series that follows elite global players and offers an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced world of the sport,” in December.

