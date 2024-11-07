Mike Tyson shares his raw take on unexpected health challenges

Mike Tyson, a renowned professional footballer, recently shed light on his struggles with physical and mental health.

In an interview with Loaded magazine, Tyson revealed that he underwent testosterone therapy, dismissing the misconceptions associated with it.

The boxing icon shared that taking hormone therapy improved his mental and physical health and added that “there is this misconception that if men take testosterone it's because physically there is something wrong with them.”

Articulating his thoughts, he said, “But from the age of 30, I don't care how healthy you are, your testosterone levels drop.”

Tyson explained that when that insufficient level of this hormone “affects more than just your physicality, it also affects your mood,” emphasizing that “getting a testosterone plan as you age should be as normal for a man as taking a daily supplement” because “it does so much to stabilize the body and mind."

Moreover, while talking about his mental health struggles, Tyson unveiled that he used "better tools" to support his mental health after beating drug addiction.

“I still have struggles with my mental well being but thankfully I have better tools. I've learned a lot over the years from being a former drug addict. I understand my triggers and why I self sabotage,” he mentioned.

Tyson admitted that he feels “great” when he does self-inventory and becomes "honest" with himself.

“I think many people want to blame others for their problems without realizing they are a part of their own story and they can redirect their life at any time. But that's only possible if you're honest with yourself about how you got to where you are now,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that despite going through health challenges, Tyson is preparing to compete again in 2024 after his last game in 2005.