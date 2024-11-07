 
Geo News

Amber Le Bon flaunts baby bump amid first pregnancy

Amber Le Bon showcases baby bump while sharing sweet photos on her IG amid her first pregnancy

By
Web Desk
|

November 07, 2024

Amber Le Bon flaunts baby bump amid first pregnancy
Amber Le Bon flaunts baby bump amid first pregnancy 

Amber Le Bon has announced her first pregnancy, sharing heartwarming Instagram photos of her growing baby bump on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old model and daughter of the band, Duran Duran’s lead vocalist, Simon Le Bon, cradled her baby bump while captioning her post as “Swipe to the end for a big surprise, My favorite look while on the @duranduran tour. Someone coming soon…”

According to Daily Mail, while Amber hasn’t revealed the father’s identity, she is reportedly in a new romance with a mystery man, with whom she went Instagram official in August.

Moreover, the pair has enjoyed a series of romantic getaways together, as per the publication.

Additionally, Amber’s post quickly drew congratulatory messages from friends and fans.

In this regard, Daisey Lowe wrote, “BIGGEST CONGRATULATIONS!!!! Massive love to you and your growing little family,” among other celebratory comments.

Furthermore, hours after her announcement, Amber debuted her bump at her Stone & Mason AW24 collection dinner in London while she donned a black dress with leopard print sleeves and enjoyed her sparkling drink.

It is worth mentioning that Amber is the daughter of music icon Simon Le Bon and supermodel Yasmin Le Bon. 

Olivia Rodrigo's grandfather's claims shock the world with a major confession
Olivia Rodrigo's grandfather's claims shock the world with a major confession
Eva Green raves about her stylists: 'Unsung heroes'
Eva Green raves about her stylists: 'Unsung heroes'
Liam Payne's body returns homeland for funeral
Liam Payne's body returns homeland for funeral
JoJo Siwa gets candid about her relationship in public eye
JoJo Siwa gets candid about her relationship in public eye
Prince Harry's chances at re-entering Buckingham Palace's doors comes to light
Prince Harry's chances at re-entering Buckingham Palace's doors comes to light
Jennifer Lopez shares tips to 'relax and recharge' on hectic days
Jennifer Lopez shares tips to 'relax and recharge' on hectic days
Adam Lambert debuts drastic weight loss from diabetic pills
Adam Lambert debuts drastic weight loss from diabetic pills
Mike Tyson shares his raw take on unexpected health challenges
Mike Tyson shares his raw take on unexpected health challenges