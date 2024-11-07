Amber Le Bon flaunts baby bump amid first pregnancy

Amber Le Bon has announced her first pregnancy, sharing heartwarming Instagram photos of her growing baby bump on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old model and daughter of the band, Duran Duran’s lead vocalist, Simon Le Bon, cradled her baby bump while captioning her post as “Swipe to the end for a big surprise, My favorite look while on the @duranduran tour. Someone coming soon…”

According to Daily Mail, while Amber hasn’t revealed the father’s identity, she is reportedly in a new romance with a mystery man, with whom she went Instagram official in August.

Moreover, the pair has enjoyed a series of romantic getaways together, as per the publication.

Additionally, Amber’s post quickly drew congratulatory messages from friends and fans.

In this regard, Daisey Lowe wrote, “BIGGEST CONGRATULATIONS!!!! Massive love to you and your growing little family,” among other celebratory comments.

Furthermore, hours after her announcement, Amber debuted her bump at her Stone & Mason AW24 collection dinner in London while she donned a black dress with leopard print sleeves and enjoyed her sparkling drink.

It is worth mentioning that Amber is the daughter of music icon Simon Le Bon and supermodel Yasmin Le Bon.