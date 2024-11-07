Adam Lambert debuts drastic weight loss from diabetic pills

Adam Lambert is in great shape after losing about 60lbs.

The Queen frontman, 42, recently headed out in New York City sporting a camel coat, brown silk shirt and jeans—raising the curtains on his dramatic weight loss.

The American Idol winner's outfit was complete with chunky black boots and a pair of sunglasses, per images available with The Mirror.

However, some images of the singer's outfit of the day for his appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Mark also made it to social media via a fan's account.

Lambert previously addressed the 60lbs weight loss earlier this year during an Instagram Live in March.

He began with a reference to Oprah Winfrey’s documentary An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame, where opened up on his own weight loss journey and health.

Lambert shared how he started to take Mounjaro, a prescription diabetes and weight loss medication like Hollywood’s weight loss staple Ozempic.

"Actually, I’ll use this opportunity to talk about — I’m dropping some tea on you guys right now! I’ve been on Mounjaro for the last, I think, eight months and I’ve lost almost 60 pounds. I feel amazing."

"I still eat, but I eat lighter, and I eat less," he added.

Lambert elaborated that his blood sugar levels were high and that he was near a diabetic level in a bid to address the controversy surrounding such pills.

"And I know that there’s a lot of chatter about, 'Oh, you’re taking it away from diabetes patients.' I mean, quite frankly, that’s the pharmaceutical industry’s issue, not mine. They need to keep up with production.”

“I feel better, I feel more confident. I feel, my actual body feels better. My digestive system feels more regulated," he added.