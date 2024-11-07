Eva Green raves about her stylists: 'Unsung heroes'

For Eva Green, stylists are her “unsung heroes” because they helped her fit her ideas into her outfits.



In a chat with Women’s Wear Daily, The Dreamers star said she always has a blast "telling a story" with her red-carpet dresses.

"I am one of those people who needs a bit of outside inspiration. Once acquired, I tend to gravitate toward classic silhouettes with a touch of bold edge,” she said.

The 300: Rise of an Empire actress continued, “Putting together a red carpet look is a bit like crafting a character for the evening — each piece tells a story, capturing the theme and the mood of the event.”

"My stylists are the unsung heroes, helping transform the idea into the reality,” Eva gushed about them.

In the meantime, the 44-year-old was working on the promotion of Roger Vivier by making a short film to highlight the brand’s iconic style.

Its creative director, Gherardo Felloni, raved about the Bond girl as "perfect" for his vision.

"I envisioned Eva Green as our modern-day femme fatale, not just wearing the shoes and accessories but bringing them to life, infusing them with a sense of danger and desire,” he said.