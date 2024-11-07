'Rings of Power' makers give big update about s3

Season two of Rings of Power ended on a note that many important events would come in the next season. Now, its makers are teasing some of these big changes.



In a chat with Rings and Realms, the show-runner Patrick McKay said, "We're writing season 3 and there's a lot of happening in Numenor".

Apart from this, what was discussed the most was how the previous season set a path for the future, especially the character arc of Elrond.

J.D. Payne, one of the co-show-runners of the series, noted: "There are several big tentpole moments that Tolkien gives us with First and Second Age Elrond. We know that he's the herald of Gil-galad in the Battle of the Last Alliance."

He continued, "We know that he has this moment going to Eregion and fighting this hopeless, ill-fated battle."

"Really from moment one, we've been thinking about Elrond going through these huge, life-changing events and experiences," the filmmaker concluded.