'Rings of Power' makers give big update about s3

Showrunners of 'Rings of Power' tease exciting events in next season

November 07, 2024

Season two of Rings of Power ended on a note that many important events would come in the next season. Now, its makers are teasing some of these big changes.

In a chat with Rings and Realms, the show-runner Patrick McKay said, "We're writing season 3 and there's a lot of happening in Numenor".

Apart from this, what was discussed the most was how the previous season set a path for the future, especially the character arc of Elrond.

J.D. Payne, one of the co-show-runners of the series, noted: "There are several big tentpole moments that Tolkien gives us with First and Second Age Elrond. We know that he's the herald of Gil-galad in the Battle of the Last Alliance."

He continued, "We know that he has this moment going to Eregion and fighting this hopeless, ill-fated battle."

"Really from moment one, we've been thinking about Elrond going through these huge, life-changing events and experiences," the filmmaker concluded.

