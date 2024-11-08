Prince Harry pens heartfelt letter to children of fallen soldiers

Prince Harry has sent a touching letter to the young members of Scotty’s Little Soldier, a charity dear to him that provides support to children and young adults who have lost a military parent.

In his emotional note, he said that he understands the children “perhaps more than most, the weight of losing a parent at a young age."

“It can be overwhelming and isolating. Yet, in the midst of that heartache, we find strength in the love and memories left behind, and I have seen how communities like yours can offer deep comfort and healing,” The Duke of Sussex wrote.

“In coming together to support one another, you not only honor the memories of your loved ones but also forge bonds that can and will carry you through the toughest times,” he continued.

“The tears and laughter, the shared experiences, and the moments of joy you create together are powerful reminders that love endures."

Harry concluded, “Your resilience is a testament to the legacy of your loved ones, and I have every confidence in your ability to make them proud and to shine bright in the world. All they want is for you to be happy."