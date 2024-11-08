 
Geo News

Prince Harry is just ‘plain bored' by Meghan Markle antics

Prince Harry wants to stay away from Meghan Markle and her glitzy lifestyle

By
Web Desk
|

November 08, 2024

Prince Harry seemingly does not enjoy the glittery life that Meghan Markle offers him.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living in the UK, have different personalities and Harry often feels uncomfortable with Meghan’s Hollywood pals.

Royal author Phil Dampier told Fabulous: “Meghan is concentrating on her American Rivera Orchard lifestyle brand which is dependent on Netflix, while Harry has been flying solo with his charitywork.”

Phil continued: “He clearly feels a need to return to the UK and Africa for various causes like the Wellchild Charity and Sentebale in Lesotho, and I think he wants to look up old friends he has drifted apart from.

“Sometimes in the US he looks uncomfortable or just plain bored when he is out and about with Meghan at showbiz or sporting events.

“And during their trips this year to Colombia and Nigeria he looked like a bolt on accessory while she seemed to be the dominant partner,” he noted.

Eminem Films ‘comedic' cameo with Adam Sandler for 'Happy Gilmore 2'
Eminem Films ‘comedic' cameo with Adam Sandler for 'Happy Gilmore 2'
Prince Harry heartbreak as King Charles is ‘unavailable right now‘ video
Prince Harry heartbreak as King Charles is ‘unavailable right now‘
Ryan Reynolds reveals something big about Marvel mood
Ryan Reynolds reveals something big about Marvel mood
Paul Mescal fumes over wrong label for filmmaking
Paul Mescal fumes over wrong label for filmmaking
Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum flaunts Uncle Rob's boy scouts hat
Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum flaunts Uncle Rob's boy scouts hat
Ridley Scott admits harsh review once 'broke' him
Ridley Scott admits harsh review once 'broke' him
Prince Harry fear as Trump would ‘utilise' all powers in visa row video
Prince Harry fear as Trump would ‘utilise' all powers in visa row
Liam Payne fans lash out at TV crew over 'disrespectful' coverage
Liam Payne fans lash out at TV crew over 'disrespectful' coverage