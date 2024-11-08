Liam Payne fans lash out at TV crew over 'disrespectful' coverage

An Argentinian TV channel is being blasted for filming the inside of a cemetery where Liam Payne’s body was kept.

Argentina's Socios del espectáculo recently delivered a broadcast from the British Cemetery in Buenos Aires, where Liam Payne was resting before returning to the UK earlier today.

A male presenter first filmed scenes outside the cemetery before entering inside.

The broadcaster said Liam's body has been inside the chapel since last Friday and that he had been granted "exclusive access" by authorities.

The presenter also claimed that the late singer’s body was still resting in the cemetery.

A statement from Cementerio Británico de Buenos Aires refuted the reporter’s claim, assuring that the late singer's body was not present when filming commenced.

"The coffin was here 5 days, time needed to prepare everything for the travel to England. In the video you can see our chapel and the place where the coffin was. This video was recorded 6 hours after the coffin was transported to the airport," the statement read.

The broadcast also sparked a reaction from Liam's fans, with one of them exclaiming, "How could they film inside the funerarium??!!!!"

A second user responded, saying, Damn they are real disrespectful.”

"Why is his coffin on the news???!! give the man some respect and let him rest in peace!," another wrote.

Payne’s body returned to the UK on Thursday morning. The flight carrying the body became the most tracked plane in the world as fans kept a check.

A source close to the family has stated that “a very big send off” is being organised for the singer.

“The details are still under wraps until they are definitively signed off but should be announced very soon,” the source told Daily Mail.