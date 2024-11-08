Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum flaunts Uncle Rob's boy scouts hat

Khloe Kardashian's baby boy Tatum looked spitting image of Uncle Rob Kardashian in new adorable snaps.

The 40-year-old Good American co-founder took to her official Instagram account to share cute snaps of her 2-year-old son Tatum.

In the pictures the toddler can be seen donning tan cargo pants, a flannel shirt, work boots and a yellow trucker hat.

Khloe noted in the caption that the hat is passed down by her brother Rob.

The proud mother wrote in the caption, "Fun fact- this is my brothers Boy Scouts hat #BabyRob #twins."

Fans rushed to the comment section gushing over Tatum's cuteness, calling him "Mini Robert Kardashian."

"That’s Mini Rob though," a follower wrote.

Another commented, "Mini Robert Kardashian!!! The cutest !!"

It is pertinent to mention that Khloe shares Tatum and six-year-old daughter True with ex-Tristan Thompson.