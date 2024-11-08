 
Geo News

Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum flaunts Uncle Rob's boy scouts hat

The Kardashians star is a mother of two children, daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2

By
Web Desk
|

November 08, 2024

Khloe Kardashians son Tatum flaunts Uncle Robs boy scouts hat
Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum flaunts Uncle Rob's boy scouts hat

Khloe Kardashian's baby boy Tatum looked spitting image of Uncle Rob Kardashian in new adorable snaps.

The 40-year-old Good American co-founder took to her official Instagram account to share cute snaps of her 2-year-old son Tatum.

In the pictures the toddler can be seen donning tan cargo pants, a flannel shirt, work boots and a yellow trucker hat.

Khloe noted in the caption that the hat is passed down by her brother Rob.

The proud mother wrote in the caption, "Fun fact- this is my brothers Boy Scouts hat #BabyRob #twins."

Fans rushed to the comment section gushing over Tatum's cuteness, calling him "Mini Robert Kardashian."

"That’s Mini Rob though," a follower wrote.

Another commented, "Mini Robert Kardashian!!! The cutest !!"

It is pertinent to mention that Khloe shares Tatum and six-year-old daughter True with ex-Tristan Thompson.

Ridley Scott admits harsh review once 'broke' him
Ridley Scott admits harsh review once 'broke' him
Prince Harry fear as Trump would ‘utilise' all powers in visa row video
Prince Harry fear as Trump would ‘utilise' all powers in visa row
Liam Payne fans lash out at TV crew over 'disrespectful' coverage
Liam Payne fans lash out at TV crew over 'disrespectful' coverage
Ryan Reynolds takes playful dig at pal Hugh Jackman
Ryan Reynolds takes playful dig at pal Hugh Jackman
Prince Harry pens heartfelt letter to children of fallen soldiers
Prince Harry pens heartfelt letter to children of fallen soldiers
Real extent of Prince William's ‘aversion' to Prince Harry
Real extent of Prince William's ‘aversion' to Prince Harry
Billie Eilish 'couldn't fathom doing' latest show due to THIS reason
Billie Eilish 'couldn't fathom doing' latest show due to THIS reason
CMAs unveil star-studded lineup of performers for upcoming ceremony
CMAs unveil star-studded lineup of performers for upcoming ceremony