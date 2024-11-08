Khloe Kardashian's son Tatum flaunts Uncle Rob's boy scouts hat

November 08, 2024
Khloe Kardashian's baby boy Tatum looked spitting image of Uncle Rob Kardashian in new adorable snaps.
The 40-year-old Good American co-founder took to her official Instagram account to share cute snaps of her 2-year-old son Tatum.
In the pictures the toddler can be seen donning tan cargo pants, a flannel shirt, work boots and a yellow trucker hat.
Khloe noted in the caption that the hat is passed down by her brother Rob.
The proud mother wrote in the caption, "Fun fact- this is my brothers Boy Scouts hat #BabyRob #twins."
Fans rushed to the comment section gushing over Tatum's cuteness, calling him "Mini Robert Kardashian."
"That’s Mini Rob though," a follower wrote.
Another commented, "Mini Robert Kardashian!!! The cutest !!"
It is pertinent to mention that Khloe shares Tatum and six-year-old daughter True with ex-Tristan Thompson.