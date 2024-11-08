 
Eminem Films 'comedic' cameo with Adam Sandler for 'Happy Gilmore 2'

The rapper will be showing his good comedic acting skills in the upcoming sequel of the movie released in 1996

Web Desk
November 08, 2024

Eminem is all set to make a 'comedic' cameo in Adam Sandler's upcoming film, Happy Gilmore 2.

The 52-year-old rapper was photographed on the set of the upcoming film in New Jersey few days ago, as per reports.

Eminem, whose birth name is Marshall Bruce Mathers, was filming a top secret scenes of the forethcoming film, as per The US Sun.

"Em is a big fan of the original movie, and he was a total pleasure to work with," a source told the outlet.

"He was just super low key, he didn't have a big entourage, and was just an absolute delight on set."

The insider said that Eminem "has good comedic acting skills."

"He’s playing a comedic role and he really had fun with it," the tattler noted, adding, "He flew in just for this the night before and left the following night. It was a one-day shoot."

Additionally, Bad Bunny and NFL star Travis Kelce are also set to star in the highly anticipated film.

