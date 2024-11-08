Eminem Films ‘comedic’ cameo with Adam Sandler for 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Eminem is all set to make a 'comedic' cameo in Adam Sandler's upcoming film, Happy Gilmore 2.

The 52-year-old rapper was photographed on the set of the upcoming film in New Jersey few days ago, as per reports.

Eminem, whose birth name is Marshall Bruce Mathers, was filming a top secret scenes of the forethcoming film, as per The US Sun.

"Em is a big fan of the original movie, and he was a total pleasure to work with," a source told the outlet.

"He was just super low key, he didn't have a big entourage, and was just an absolute delight on set."

The insider said that Eminem "has good comedic acting skills."

"He’s playing a comedic role and he really had fun with it," the tattler noted, adding, "He flew in just for this the night before and left the following night. It was a one-day shoot."

Additionally, Bad Bunny and NFL star Travis Kelce are also set to star in the highly anticipated film.