Gisele Bundchen's exotic pregnancy cravings come to light

Gisele Bundchen's third pregnancy has lifted the lid on her exceptional cooking skills.

The former Victoria Secret Angel, 44, is satisfying all her pregnancy cravings, particularly the dishes she liked growing up.

“She is craving a lot of the same dishes she used to eat when growing up in Brazil like grilled ribeye with chimichurri and sautéed greens,” a source told the Daily Mail Thursday.

“So Gisele is cooking those dishes at home with her kids,” the insider added of the expectant mother, who already shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with ex husband Tom Brady.

Bündchen has been enjoying banana smoothies for breakfast and pesto chicken lettuce wraps for lunch, per the insider.

The source said the pregnant supermodel is a “great cook” and prepares “incredible” meals “with ease.”

“She uses a lot of fresh vegetables with spices,” the insider pointed, adding that this was something two of her exes Brady and Leonardo DiCaprio really liked as she frequently cooked for them.

“Tom and Leo loved it when she brought home fresh ingredients and whipped up her Brazilian dishes,” the source told the outlet. “It is a big part of her overall charm, that she is quite domestic in many ways.”

The cookbook author is “always the chef in her relationships,” so “now she is cooking for Joaquim,” the insider elaborated.

Bündchen’s pregnancy made headlines recently in late October, while she was already past six months.

“Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life, and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” a source told People at the time.