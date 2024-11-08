Sean Diddy Combs' son Christian begins work on father's public image

Sean Diddy Combs' son Christian Combs is trying to reverse damage to his father's image.

The music mogul's youngest son, Christian, who himself is a rapper at age 26, announced he will be taking over P Diddy's Instagram account.

The Love You Better rapper made the announcement via a video posted on his dad's account on Wednesday.

“We gon’ be posting videos, spreading good energy, and taking ya’ll down memory lane of all the positive things he did. So, stay tuned and watch this, let’s go!” he added.

“We love you, pops, happy birthday,” the rapper concluded the post.

Christian then shared the music video for Sean’s 1997 hit All About The Benjamins.

“My Pops motivation to making music is always to make us dance and feel good HAPPY BIRTHDAY POPS !!!,” he captioned the post.

Christian also shared the music video of his dad’s hit Victory and a throwback clip of the Bad Boy Records founder, 55, in the studio with the late Notorious B.I.G.

Fans had mixed views on his attempt to fix his father's reputation after over 120 lawsuits citing sexual abuse.

“Naaaaaaaa post the negative he did instead,” added another.

Other fans urged Christian to “stay positive” and stay strong through his father's legal issues.

The Revolt co-founder was arrested on September 16 on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He is currently being held in a Brooklyn detention center pretrial, which is slated to begin on May 5.