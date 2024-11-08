 
Drake receives sweet 'thank you' note from 7-year-old son Adonis

Drake shares his 7-year-old son Adonis with ex partner Sophie Brussaux

November 08, 2024

Drake shared an adorable moment with his 7-year-old son, Adonis.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, Drake shared a sweet handwritten letter from his son.

The photo shared featured a small letter that read, “Thank you for giving me such a good life and good family.”

“I love you dad,” he added with mentioning in the end, “ADONIS TO DAD.”

The rapper is proud father to Adonis, whom he shares with ex partner Sophie Brussaux.

Despite their ups and down, the former couple has been supportive of co-parenting. 

On his track Champagne Poetry, Drake declared himself “co-parent of the year.”

“I'm bigger now than before, Co-parent of the year, we figured out a rapport,” he raps on the track.

It is worth mentioning that Drake often shares insights to his relationship with his son on social media.

Recently, he celebrated Adonis' birthday with a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed party. He shared photos on Instagram with the caption, “Big Don.”

Additionally, Adonis has also made his debut in one of Drake’s music videos. He also designed the album cover art for Drake’s For All the Dogs album.

