Martha Stewart calls reporter who covered her trial 'dead,' though she isn't

Martha Stewart mistakenly called the journalist “dead” when she is actually “alive.”

During her Netflix documentary, Martha, Stewart shared that the journalist, Andrea Peyser, who covered the 83-year-old writer’s infamous 2004 trial, is not alive now.

“New York Post lady was there, just looking so smug. She had written horrible things during the entire trial. But she is dead now, thank goodness. And nobody has to put up with the crap she was writing all the time,” Stewart said during the documentary.

However, Peyser broke her silence on Thursday, declaring, “I’m alive b****!”

“News of my passing came as a shock," the journalist, who started working for New York Post in 1989 declared.

“But rather than feeling angry or worried that Martha has offed me, or to seek an emergency order of protection, I am overwhelmingly sad in the face of Martha’s bitterness,” Peyser added.

It is worth mentioning that the reason behind Stewart saying Peyser is “dead” is unclear.

The Netflix documentary, released on October 25, shares insights into Stewart’s life.