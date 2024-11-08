Bruce Dickinson reveals possible exit from 'Iron Maiden' amid cancer battle

Nearly a decade after battling a cancerous tumor on the back of his tongue, Iron Maiden’s iconic vocalist Bruce Dickinson spoke candidly about the possibility of stepping down if he could no longer perform.

During a recent interview with Rich Roll, the 66-year-old shared that he was ready to support Iron Maiden in finding his replacement if his ability to sing was permanently affected.

Dickinson revealed, “I was quite prepared to accept that I might not be able to sing with Iron Maiden again. Maybe I could sing in a different way, but if I couldn't perform as Iron Maiden requires, I'd help them find a great replacement. The music is sacrosanct.”

According to People, he admitted that his career took a back seat to his health concerns when he was diagnosed.

He said, “The last thing on my mind was, 'Would I ever sing again?' The first was, 'Am I gonna get through this and be alive?' Once I survived, only then did I consider getting back to singing.”

Dickinson, who first joined Iron Maiden in 1981, contributed to some of the brand’s most celebrated hits including Run To The Hills and 2 Minutes to Midnight.

As per the outlet, he left in 1994 amidst creative tensions, but rejoined in 1999, leading Iron Maiden through several successful decades, including the 2021 release of their latest album, Senjutsu.

While reflecting on the brand’s longevity, Dickinson credited their strong relationships and commitment to their craft as he admitted, “We’ve grown into each other over the years, but the music has always been sacred.”

Furthermore, Iron Maiden’s community faced recent sadness with the death of their original vocalist, Paul Di’Anno’s legacy, recognizing his role in shaping Iron Maiden’s early sound and impact.