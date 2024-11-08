Paul Mescal brings mom to 'Gladiator II' premiere after her cancer 'remission'

Paul Mescal brought a special guest to the premiere of Gladiator II.

On Thursday, the actor made an appearance at his upcoming film’s premier in his home country, Dublin, alongside his mom, Dearbhla.

This marked her first time on the red carpet following the announcement of her cancer remission in July.

Paul donned a dark grey suit with white shirt while Dearbhla opted for a black sequinned ensemble. The mother-son duo shared a heartwarming hug on the red carpet.

It is worth mentioning that Paul’s sister Nell shared an update on their mom’s bone marrow cancer.

In an interview with Sunday Times, Nell said, “She's currently in remission but the cancer that she has is never going to be gone, which is something that you have to learn to be OK with. But, for now, she doesn't have to do any more chemo. You have to feel grateful and I do.”

Additionally, Dearbhla herself also shared an update on her Instagram later, stating, “I AM IN REMISSION!!! I am blessed. Yes I will continue to take tablets, have blood tests but I am Dearbhla, just Dearbhla not Dearbhla with Cancer.“