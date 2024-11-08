Bhad Bhabie sparks health concern after major weight loss

Rapper and OnlyFans model, Bhad Bhabie, sparked concern among her fans after it was revealed that she was taking cancer medicine on Thursday.

The 21-year-old social media star, who recently displayed notable weight loss, has not confirmed whether she has cancer, leaving fans anxious for her well-being.

Moreover, Bregoli addressed her followers’ concerns in an Instagram Stories post by writing, “I’m sorry my cancer medicine made me lose weight. I’m slowly gaining it back. So stop running with the worst narratives.”

According to Daily Mail, she shared no further details on her health condition while comments were disabled on the post but the support flooded on her social media platform as fans sent messages of hope and encouragement.

One user wrote, “Bhad Bhabie’s strength shines through as she shares her diagnosis. Wishing her resilience and support on this journey,” while another user noted about her experience as a new mother, “Doesn’t she have an infant child? Praying for Bhad Bhabie’s full recovery.”

Furthermore, Bregoli recently reconciled with her estranged father and shared a picture with her ex-boyfriend Le Vaughn, with whom she welcomed a daughter in March, as per the publication.

It is worth mentioning that Bregoli had accused Le Vaughn of domestic violence earlier this year, making the recent picture a surprising post.