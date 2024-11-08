 
Geo News

Ridley Scott explains why Barry Keoghan dropped out of 'Gladiator II'

'Gladiator II' will hit theatres in the UK on November 15

By
Web Desk
|

November 08, 2024

Ridley Scott explains why Barry Keoghan dropped out of Gladiator II
Ridley Scott explains why Barry Keoghan dropped out of 'Gladiator II'

Ridley Scott spilled the tea about why Irish actor Barry Keoghan left the Gladiator II movie.

In a conversation with The New York Times, the renowned filmmaker shared that Ridley had a scheduling conflict that forced him to drop out of the project.

“Barry got locked into Saltburn,” revealed Ridley.

Applauding Barry’s performance in Saltburn, the 86-year-old director stated, “I think that’s maybe the best film I’ve seen this year.”

“Anyway, Barry is one of the good ones, the same level as Joaquin Phoenix and and Paul,” continued Ridley.

He further shared that Barry “is so complex and actually has it under control”.

“I know he’s a bit of a challenge, but he’s worth it. Like deciding on Joaquin, it’s worth it,” confessed the filmmaker.

For those unversed, Gladiator II will hit theatres in the UK on November 15, 2024.

Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, and Joseph Quinn play lead roles in the upcoming movie.

Paul Mescal brings mom to 'Gladiator II' premiere after her cancer 'remission'
Paul Mescal brings mom to 'Gladiator II' premiere after her cancer 'remission'
Prince William's makes heartbreaking admission about Kate Middleton's cancer journey
Prince William's makes heartbreaking admission about Kate Middleton's cancer journey
Luke Combs makes shocking revelation about Tracy Chapman's 'Fast Car'
Luke Combs makes shocking revelation about Tracy Chapman's 'Fast Car'
Drake receives sweet 'thank you' note from 7-year-old son Adonis
Drake receives sweet 'thank you' note from 7-year-old son Adonis
Meghan Markle feels ‘lost' without Harry's calming influence at high-profile events
Meghan Markle feels ‘lost' without Harry's calming influence at high-profile events
Chynna Phillips opens up about her living arrangement with Billy Baldwin
Chynna Phillips opens up about her living arrangement with Billy Baldwin
King Charles can only review Prince Andrew's lease under THIS ‘condition' video
King Charles can only review Prince Andrew's lease under THIS ‘condition'
Prince William to teach his kids homelessness the ‘rough' way video
Prince William to teach his kids homelessness the ‘rough' way