Ridley Scott explains why Barry Keoghan dropped out of 'Gladiator II'

Ridley Scott spilled the tea about why Irish actor Barry Keoghan left the Gladiator II movie.

In a conversation with The New York Times, the renowned filmmaker shared that Ridley had a scheduling conflict that forced him to drop out of the project.

“Barry got locked into Saltburn,” revealed Ridley.

Applauding Barry’s performance in Saltburn, the 86-year-old director stated, “I think that’s maybe the best film I’ve seen this year.”

“Anyway, Barry is one of the good ones, the same level as Joaquin Phoenix and and Paul,” continued Ridley.

He further shared that Barry “is so complex and actually has it under control”.

“I know he’s a bit of a challenge, but he’s worth it. Like deciding on Joaquin, it’s worth it,” confessed the filmmaker.

For those unversed, Gladiator II will hit theatres in the UK on November 15, 2024.

Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, and Joseph Quinn play lead roles in the upcoming movie.