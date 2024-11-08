 
Ridley Scott honors late director Tony: 'I miss my brother'

'Top Gun' director Tony Scott died in August 2012 by suicide at the age of 68

Web Desk
November 08, 2024

Ridley Scott honors late director Tony: 'I miss my brother'

Ridley Scott revealed that he was approached to direct the sequel of Top Gun but turned down the offer.

During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the 86-year-old filmmaker shared he declined the offer to direct Top Gun: Maverick due to sentimental reasons.

"They asked me to [direct] it and I said, 'I don’t want to follow my brother," said Ridley.

For those unversed, Ridley's late brother, Tony Scott, directed the first Top Gun movie in 1986.

He further shared that “Tony was always interested in today. A lot of my stuff is either historic, fantasy or science fiction. Tony didn’t like fantasy — things like Alien or Blade Runner or Legend."

Tony passed away in August 2012 by suicide. He was 68.

"I miss my brother," said Scott at the end of the conversation.

