Meghan Markle faces career crisis amid questionable choices

Meghan Markle's career is reportedly on shaky ground amid professional split from Prince Harry as industry insiders question her judgment.

Amid rumours that the Duchess of Sussex may become a part of the Suits podcast, Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast, former top magazine editor Tina Brown has criticized her decision-making.

The expert said that Meghan has "the worst judgment of anyone," while noting that she has consistently made poor choices.

"I think he's pretty much in the thrall of Meghan,” Brown said on Ankler podcast. “The trouble with Meghan is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world.”

“She's flawless about getting it all wrong. She really is,” she added. "She’s a perfectionist about getting it all wrong. Her issue is that she doesn’t listen.

The expert continued: "She has all these people, asks them their opinion, and then doesn't follow it. She does what she wants to do. And all of her ideas are total crap, unfortunately."

"Unfortunately, she made every mistake in the book, and she’s kind of run out of road. I don’t know where Meghan goes."

This comes after Meghan’s co-star in the hit legal drama, Sarah Rafferty, said that “everybody’s invited, and everybody has been so supportive," to join their new Suits podcast.

"It’s amazing. I’ve just been texting one of our directors, Mike Smith, Rachael Harris had some comments on our Instagram Live this morning, cannot wait for Sheila Sazs to be introduced into the show. I can’t wait to talk to Max Beesley and all the British actors that we had,” she said.