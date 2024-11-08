 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez makes first public appearance after reacting to Ben Affleck's complement

Jennifer Lopez was spotted with her Lynda sister in New York City

By
Web Desk
|

November 08, 2024

Jennifer Lopez makes first public appearance after reacting to Ben Afflecks complement
Jennifer Lopez makes first public appearance after reacting to Ben Affleck's complement 

Jennifer Lopez made her first public appearance ever since the singer-actress responded to her estranged husband Ben Affleck’s complement about her.

According to MailOnline, the 55-year-old singer was caught walking hand in hand with her rarely-seen sister Lynda in New York City.

The On The Floor hitmaker accompanied her 53-year-old after enjoying lunch in Sadelles, which is based in Soho.

For their lunch date, Lopez donned a white fur coat which she paired with a light blue baggy jeans.

She also carried a matching Jacquemus handbag, and wore white heeled boots.

Jennifer Lopez was spotted with her Lynda sister in New York City
Jennifer Lopez was spotted with her Lynda sister in New York City

Lynda, on the other hand, wore a black trench coat and a jean similar to her celebrity sister’s.

She matched her outfit with black boots and carried a grey handbag in her left arm.

It comes a day after the Ain't Your Mama singer reacted to Affleck’s praise for her performance in upcoming film Unstoppable as she opted to extend kind words to the entire cast and crew.

“I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful,” she said.

For the unversed, few days ago, Affleck, who is also the co-producer of the Lopez starrer film during an interview said, “Jennifer’s spectacular.”

The estranged couple split months ago after Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August.

Prince Harry sparks fear and worry amid reports he's in a hostage situation video
Prince Harry sparks fear and worry amid reports he's in a hostage situation
Taylor Swift's ex Matty Healy spotted packed on PDA with Gabbriette Bechtel
Taylor Swift's ex Matty Healy spotted packed on PDA with Gabbriette Bechtel
Nicholas Hoult reveals emotional toll of losing an iconic role
Nicholas Hoult reveals emotional toll of losing an iconic role
King Charles welcomes King Abdullah to Windsor Castle with special gift
King Charles welcomes King Abdullah to Windsor Castle with special gift
Meghan Markle faces career crisis amid questionable choices
Meghan Markle faces career crisis amid questionable choices
Bruce Dickinson reveals possible exit from 'Iron Maiden' amid cancer battle
Bruce Dickinson reveals possible exit from 'Iron Maiden' amid cancer battle
Zach Bryan faces serious 'emotional abuse' allegations from ex Brianna LaPaglia
Zach Bryan faces serious 'emotional abuse' allegations from ex Brianna LaPaglia
Meghan Markle exposes what she thinks of King Charles, Kate Middleton after racism row video
Meghan Markle exposes what she thinks of King Charles, Kate Middleton after racism row