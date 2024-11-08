Jennifer Lopez makes first public appearance after reacting to Ben Affleck's complement

Jennifer Lopez made her first public appearance ever since the singer-actress responded to her estranged husband Ben Affleck’s complement about her.



According to MailOnline, the 55-year-old singer was caught walking hand in hand with her rarely-seen sister Lynda in New York City.

The On The Floor hitmaker accompanied her 53-year-old after enjoying lunch in Sadelles, which is based in Soho.

For their lunch date, Lopez donned a white fur coat which she paired with a light blue baggy jeans.

She also carried a matching Jacquemus handbag, and wore white heeled boots.

Lynda, on the other hand, wore a black trench coat and a jean similar to her celebrity sister’s.

She matched her outfit with black boots and carried a grey handbag in her left arm.

It comes a day after the Ain't Your Mama singer reacted to Affleck’s praise for her performance in upcoming film Unstoppable as she opted to extend kind words to the entire cast and crew.

“I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful,” she said.

For the unversed, few days ago, Affleck, who is also the co-producer of the Lopez starrer film during an interview said, “Jennifer’s spectacular.”

The estranged couple split months ago after Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August.