Christopher Knight looks back at his Peter Brady days

Former Brady Bunch star Christopher Knight revealed that he was deceived into working with a real tarantula during his days as Peter Brady on the iconic sitcom.

While appearing on NBC’s Today show on November 7, alongside costars Barry Williams and Eve Plumb, Knight shared memorable moments from filming, including a particularly unsettling scene from the Hawaii episode Pass the Tabu in season 4.

During the scene, Knight’s character wakes up with a tarantula crawling up his body.

According to Daily Mail, Knight recalled being assured by producers that ball bearings had been placed on the spider’s fangs to prevent it from biting.

Moreover, Knight told hosts that Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly, admitting that he felt “terrified” but also, eager to “prove my hero self to the ladies” by hiding his fear.

As per the publication, Williams, who played the eldest brother Greg Brady, vividly remembered the scene, confirming the spider was indeed real and directly on Knight.

Drawing on his experience with his own pet tarantula, Williams stepped in to safely remove the spider from Knight without harming it.

Furthermore, Eve Plumb, who played Jan Brady, reminisced about the Brady family’s early pets, including Fluffy the cat, who vanished after the pilot, as per the outlet.

Knight noted that even Tiger the dog mysteriously disappeared without explanation after season two as well.

Additionally, he recalled, “Watching the early shows with Tiger, Tiger’s an important element.”

It is worth mentioning that the Brady Bunch, which aired from 1969 to 1974, remains a beloved classic, featuring Susan Olsen, Maureen McCormick, Mike Lookinland, and the late Florence Henderson and Robert Reed as the Brady parents.