 
Geo News

Prince Harry sparks fear and worry amid reports he's in a hostage situation

Prince Harry sparks hostage fears with many growing concerned

By
Web Desk
|

November 08, 2024

Prince Harry sparks fear and worry amid reports he’s in a hostage situation

Prince Harry sparks concerns and ridicule at the hands of social media because of how he’s being ‘held hostage’.

Hoards of this ridicule has been issued by social media users who created a hashtag called #HostageHarry and 

went as far as to screenshot his face from the virtual Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children.

The even that took place in Colombia also sparked a lot of questions and calls given that it looks as if he’s been “truly hacked off at being wheeled out like a circus side show”.

Prince Harry sparks fear and worry amid reports hes in a hostage situation

The social media user responsible for the post also went as far as to say, “The hostage is well and truly hacked off at being wheeled out like a circus side show. His SNEER tells us everything we need to know [laughing emoji]”.

Whereas others were simply laughing at the situation and said, “He looks thrilled [laughing emoji]”.

Others had some questions though, and said, “I wonder how long it will take Harry to find his [football emoji]’s and once he does, what will he do?”

As “He does not look pleased,” according to another. 

Ridley Scott recalls Joaquin Phoenix nearly quitting original 'Gladiator'
Ridley Scott recalls Joaquin Phoenix nearly quitting original 'Gladiator'
Taylor Swift's ex Matty Healy spotted packed on PDA with Gabbriette Bechtel
Taylor Swift's ex Matty Healy spotted packed on PDA with Gabbriette Bechtel
Nicholas Hoult reveals emotional toll of losing an iconic role
Nicholas Hoult reveals emotional toll of losing an iconic role
King Charles welcomes King Abdullah to Windsor Castle with special gift
King Charles welcomes King Abdullah to Windsor Castle with special gift
Meghan Markle faces career crisis amid questionable choices
Meghan Markle faces career crisis amid questionable choices
Bruce Dickinson reveals possible exit from 'Iron Maiden' amid cancer battle
Bruce Dickinson reveals possible exit from 'Iron Maiden' amid cancer battle
Zach Bryan faces serious 'emotional abuse' allegations from ex Brianna LaPaglia
Zach Bryan faces serious 'emotional abuse' allegations from ex Brianna LaPaglia
Meghan Markle exposes what she thinks of King Charles, Kate Middleton after racism row video
Meghan Markle exposes what she thinks of King Charles, Kate Middleton after racism row