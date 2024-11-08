Prince Harry sparks fear and worry amid reports he’s in a hostage situation

Prince Harry sparks concerns and ridicule at the hands of social media because of how he’s being ‘held hostage’.

Hoards of this ridicule has been issued by social media users who created a hashtag called #HostageHarry and

went as far as to screenshot his face from the virtual Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children.

The even that took place in Colombia also sparked a lot of questions and calls given that it looks as if he’s been “truly hacked off at being wheeled out like a circus side show”.

The social media user responsible for the post also went as far as to say, “The hostage is well and truly hacked off at being wheeled out like a circus side show. His SNEER tells us everything we need to know [laughing emoji]”.

Whereas others were simply laughing at the situation and said, “He looks thrilled [laughing emoji]”.

Others had some questions though, and said, “I wonder how long it will take Harry to find his [football emoji]’s and once he does, what will he do?”

As “He does not look pleased,” according to another.