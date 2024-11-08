Prince William fights back tears as he makes emotional confession amid Kate’s absence

 
By
Web Desk
November 08, 2024

Prince William admitted feeling emotional during The Earthshot Prize ceremony as he attended the event solo without his wife, Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales was visibly moved by the opening performance of Circle of Life from The Lion King, following which he made an emotional confession.

While admitting he felt “emotional” watching the performance, the father-of-three was reminded of the hard work put into the Earthshot Price.

"It’s a global environmental prize. It takes time, it takes a lot of effort. It takes a lot of balancing to get it right,” William said. "I don’t know about everyone else, but hearing the Lion King and things like that gets me quite emotional.”

"So, when they started singing and I saw the clips from the top of the table mountain and we were all there and it's happened. I did feel quite emotional,” he added.

The Prince of Wales continued: "But the key thing is really the impact now. We need to translate the sort of effort that we put into the visibility of the prize and particularly the visibility of the solutions.

"They cover all sectors in all walks of life. Brilliant people, some barely started, some been a bit more established and have a bit more money.

"But overall all doing fantastic work in the same direction. And I think the key thing for us is how do we translate that into more impact, more scale, and ultimately, greater progress in tackling environmental challenges."

