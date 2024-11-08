Kim Kardashian under fire for 'insensitive' holiday campaign amid election

Kim Kardashian has faced intense criticism over her latest SKIMS holiday campaign.

The latest holiday campaign features actress Kate Hudson and her family.

Kim shared the ad on her Instagram, featuring Hudson, her mom, and brother celebrating holidays in SKIMS pajamas.

The video showed Kate holding a lobster, and Goldie dumps a plate of red jello on the carpet, creating a chaotic holiday scene.

"Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson & Family for SKIMS," The Kardashians star wrote in the caption.

However, the campaign was released shortly after intense 2024 U.S. presidential elections, which drew backlash.

One user commented, "This is cringe! Read the room Kim," while another said, "This is incredibly insensitive considering the election."

"Love you kim, but this is not the time," a fan noted.

Additionally, some users also noted that the ad resembles Justin Bieber's music video for Yummy.

"It's like Justin Bieber's yummy video, it was something disturbing," one user stated, while another added, "It’s giving Justin Bieber yummy music video."

It is worth mentioning that despite this criticism Kim has remained silent.