Rita Ora is grooving with 1960s style

Rita Ora recently slayed a 1960s style as she posted a series of pictures on her Instagram.



The For You hitmaker shared carousel of pictures donning a navy dress which was decorated with multi-coloured flowers, channeling a 60s era.

Captioning her post, the 33-year-old singer, who also opted for the same era hairdo, wrote, “It’s time to get GROOVY!! @maskedsingerfox is on tonight again for 60s WEEK!!”

The Your Song singer then concluded the post, saying, “So excited for this one and getting really inspired by all the looks.”



Her post comes weeks after she penned an emotional tribute to late singer Liam Payne on her official X, formerly Twitter.

Ora penned, “I’m devastated (broken heart emoji) He had the kindest soul, I will never forget. I loved working with him so much - he was just such a joy to be around on and off stage.”

“This tragic news breaks my heart. Sending all my love and prayers to his family and loved ones. Our song For You takes on a whole new meaning for me now. R.I.P,” she further penned.

For the unversed, former One Direction member Liam tragically fell to his death on October 16, 2024, from his third-floor hotel room balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.