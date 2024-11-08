Kate Middleton, Prince William release statement after royal family's major announcement

Kate Middleton, Prince William release statement after Palace’s major announcement

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have released a big statement after Buckingham Palace’s major announcement.

According to royal expert Chris Ship, Palace has confirmed that the Princess of Wales is able to join the Royal Family at Remembrance events this weekend.

“Kate will be at the Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall on Saturday. And the service at the Cenotaph on Sunday,” the royal expert quoted palace as saying.

Following the palace announcement, Kate and William took to their social media handles and released a statement.

Reposting the royal family’s tweet where the members of the Firm wished Lady Louise on her 21st birthday, Kate and William also sent a sweet message to the young royal.

They said, “Wishing Lady Louise a very Happy 21st Birthday.”

This is Kate Middleton and Prince William’s first statement on social media after palace confirmed the Princess of Wales attendance at the Festival of Remembrance and the Cenotaph.