Prince William’s raw honesty on display amid personal struggles

Prince William got candid about the "hardest" time of his life as he talked of his wife, Kate Middleton, and father, King Charles’ respective cancer diagnosis.



In a rare moment of honesty, the Prince of Wales told the media how “brutal” the year 2024 has been for him, admitting, "It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life."

Sharing his two cents on the matter, royal expert and biographer Richard Fitzwilliams described the pressures on William as "brutal," referencing the health scares of Kate and Charles.

He noted and heaped praises on the Prince that despite these difficulties, William has maintained his royal commitments and continued charitable work.

"There is little doubt that if you consider the pressures he's been under. I mean, the word brutal certainly sums it up,” the expert told GB News.

"The fact it's been so hard because to have his father diagnosed with cancer and then subsequently his wife with Catherine having very, very movingly made these struggles as public as she possibly can,” he added.

Fitzwilliams continued: "If you consider the pressures, the eye, literally the eye of the storm, the world's most high profile royal family, and with all the speculation to some of it very undesirable earlier in the year.

"On top of all this, he's kept as many royal commitments and also done some remarkable work for charity.

"So this is it's pretty uniquely candid for him to talk like this. But obviously, the situation has been quite extraordinary and very difficult."