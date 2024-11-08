Armie Hammer reveals how he maintains 'very clear' boundaries with his mother

Armie Hammer reveals he maintains 'very clear' boundaries with his mother

Armie Hammer opened up about his bitter relationship with his mother Dru Hammer over religion after cannibalism accusations.



As per MailOnline, during the latest episode of his new Armie HammerTime Podcast, the 38-year-old actor recently admitted he “likes the cannibal stuff now”, and invited his mother a his guest.

The Call Me By Your Name actor, while addressing his mother, revealed that he has “very clear boundaries” with her and "does not want her to “talk to me about God all the time”.

Explaining his point in detail, the Mirror Mirror actor said, “We actually had a period in our lives when we didn't talk at all because I said, ‘I don't need a pastor, I need a mom.’”

He went on to say, “And if you're unable to be a mom and only able to be a pastor, then I don't need that relationship in my life. ‘I don't need another pastor.’”

The actor then recalled that he and his mother didn't talk for a while.



“Because you were just like, ‘This is who I am.’ And that's fine,” the actor shared, noting, “Everybody is allowed to react however they want when boundaries are presented.”

His latest podcast episode comes shortly after the Death on the Nile actor revealed that he had returned to making movies.

This marks his comeback to the big screen after three years as Armie was accused of sexual assault and cannibalistic fantasies in 2021.