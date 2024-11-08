 
Whoopi Goldberg shares update on 'Sister Act 3' after Maggie's Smith's death

Whoopi Goldberg and Maggie Smith were main cast members of 'Sister Act'

Web Desk
November 08, 2024

Whoopi Goldberg and Maggie Smith were main cast members of 'Sister Act'

Whoopi Goldberg has shared an update for fans awaiting Sister Act 3 following the death of Dame Maggie Smith.

Prior to Smith’s death in late September at the age of 89, Goldberg was working on the script for Sister Act 3. However, The View host recently revealed in a chat with Jimmy Fallon that the changes are being made to the script following her co-stars passing.

“We’re having to make some readjustments because we just lost Maggie Smith, as you know,” Goldberg revealed. “And so, we will get it done. We will get it done. It’s a shift.”

Goldberg played a singer who takes refuge from a mob by entering a convent. Harry Potter actress Smith played the Reverend Mother Superior in the comedy. The duo reunited for the sequel, Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit.

Goldberg shared a tribute to her co-star after her death. She wrote in an Instagram post: “Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress. I still can’t believe I was lucky enough to work with the ‘one-of-a-kind’. My heartfelt condolences go out to the family… RIP.”

