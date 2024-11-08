 
Garrett Morris says 'SNL' no longer has same 'courage'

Garrett Morris, original cast member of 'SNL' reflect on his time as Black writer

November 08, 2024

Garrett Morris, one of the original cast members of the Saturday Night Live, has expressed his disappointment with the show.

In an interview with The Guardian, Morris discussed the famous comedy show's current direction.

According to him, SNL no longer has the same boldness it did during the early years.

"I don't see the courage, the experimental impulses," he said, adding, "That was the whole core of what happened the first 10 years. I keep expecting it to attack in a funny way and bring out the foibles not only of individuals, but of the government and all that."

He further stated, "And nowadays, although people still check it out, I think they’re catering to too many people too much of the time."

Additionally, Morris also reflected on his time as Black writer on the show.

Despite all the challenges, he praised SNL creator Lorne Michaels, saying, "when I was hired, I was the only Black writer. Lorne wanted to have somebody Black on TV at nighttime. People didn't want that. They were clamoring to make it all white. He didn't."

