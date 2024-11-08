Charlie Puth surprises fans with new music update

Charlie Puth has just dropped a new Christmas song.



Titled as December 25th, the 32-year-old singer via Billboard penned a statement in which he revealed that he “wrote and recorded December 25th completely on a whim”.

The Attention hitmaker said, “Whether intended or not, the song is very much in the vein of Wham!’s 80s’ synth-pop classic ‘Last Christmas’.”



He further revealed that he worked on the song juts a few weeks ago in his studio while working on his new album.

“Though it sounds absolutely nothing like anything on the album, I figured why not share it for the holidays,” Puth said.

For the unversed, the I Don’t Think That I Like Her singer's new album, which is still under wraps, will be the follow-up to his 2022 album Charlie.



His interview comes after the Light Switch singer announced his marriage with Brooke Sansone, whom he grew up with and then began dating in 2022, in September 2024.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held in Montecito, California.