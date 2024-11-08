King Charles breaks silence for the first time on his advancing age

King Charles has just tugged at some heartstrings and left fans emotional over his admission about his advancing age.

The monarch shared these thoughts in a candid letter to the Military Wives Choirs, in response to their tribute song that was released just last week, as part of an early birthday present to the King of England.

His letter began with an admission of thanks and admitted that he’s been “deeply touched by your wonderfully thoughtful tribute.”

The monarch also shared his “warmest possible gratitude” about the “very kind early birthday present” shared by the choir.

Check it out Below:

Prior to signing off though, he emotionally said, “While those of us of a certain age may feel the need for any such birthday celebrations is in inverse proportion to our advancing years, I am nonetheless deeply touched by your wonderfully thoughtful tribute.”

This has all come to light amid reports by the Daily Beast and its “multiple sources" that warn the King is sicker than he seems and is “really very unwell.”

This is despite the fact that the brightest minds are “throwing everything at” the King’s cancer.