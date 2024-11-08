 
Geo News

King Charles breaks silence for the first time on his advancing age

King Charles has left fans emotional with his admission about his advancing age

By
Web Desk
|

November 08, 2024

King Charles breaks silence for the first time on his advancing age
King Charles breaks silence for the first time on his advancing age

King Charles has just tugged at some heartstrings and left fans emotional over his admission about his advancing age.

The monarch shared these thoughts in a candid letter to the Military Wives Choirs, in response to their tribute song that was released just last week, as part of an early birthday present to the King of England.

His letter began with an admission of thanks and admitted that he’s been “deeply touched by your wonderfully thoughtful tribute.”

The monarch also shared his “warmest possible gratitude” about the “very kind early birthday present” shared by the choir.

Check it out Below: 

Prior to signing off though, he emotionally said, “While those of us of a certain age may feel the need for any such birthday celebrations is in inverse proportion to our advancing years, I am nonetheless deeply touched by your wonderfully thoughtful tribute.”

This has all come to light amid reports by the Daily Beast and its “multiple sources" that warn the King is sicker than he seems and is “really very unwell.”

This is despite the fact that the brightest minds are “throwing everything at” the King’s cancer.

Garrett Morris says 'SNL' no longer has same 'courage'
Garrett Morris says 'SNL' no longer has same 'courage'
Prince William makes big announcement as he reunites with Kate Middleton
Prince William makes big announcement as he reunites with Kate Middleton
Kevin Smith reveals how one movie resurrected his career: 'We were out'
Kevin Smith reveals how one movie resurrected his career: 'We were out'
Armie Hammer reveals how he maintains 'very clear' boundaries with his mother
Armie Hammer reveals how he maintains 'very clear' boundaries with his mother
Lily Rose Depp performs nearly impossible body contortions in 'Nosferatu' video
Lily Rose Depp performs nearly impossible body contortions in 'Nosferatu'
Prince Harry's plan of action for the UK and Christmas comes to light
Prince Harry's plan of action for the UK and Christmas comes to light
Chris Hemsworth, Daisy Edgar-Jones as 'Prince Charming' leads sparks backlash
Chris Hemsworth, Daisy Edgar-Jones as 'Prince Charming' leads sparks backlash
Millie Bobby Brown's next career move gets higlighted
Millie Bobby Brown's next career move gets higlighted