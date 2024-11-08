Gordon Ramsay shares vulnerable moment about children

Gordon Ramsay just made a heartbreaking confession about his children.

The 58-year-old celebrity chef, who is the father of Megan, 26, twins Holly and Jack, 24, Matilda, 22, Oscar, five, and Jesse, one, whom he shares with wife Tana.

With the chef making his way as one of the most successful entrepreneurs of the cooking industry, he did share some sentiments about missing important milestones of children.

When he appeared as one of the guest judges on MasterChef Australia, Ramsay saw a contestant breaking down over missing her son's first day of school.

As he attempted to comfort her, Ramsay stated, "Chloe, everybody needs to sacrifice to get to the top. That's life. This competition's a phenomenon. The rewards at the top are extraordinary. I can give you 25 examples of what I've missed with my four kids over the last 10 years. And it kills me."

"But you get to a certain level of success in life, and there's a price to pay for that. So park that and continue on that journey,” the Hell’s Kitchen star added.