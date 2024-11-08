 
Geo News

Gisele Bundchen plans wedding amid Joaquim Valente pregnancy: Source

Gisele Bundchen is expecting her third child with Joaquim Valente after Tom Brady divorce

By
Web Desk
|

November 08, 2024

Photo: Gisele Bundchen plans wedding amid Joaquim Valente pregnancy: Source
Photo: Gisele Bundchen plans wedding amid Joaquim Valente pregnancy: Source

Gisele Bundchen has agreed to start a new chapter of life with beau Joaquim Valente.

Amid the supermodel’s third pregnancy with Joaquim, an insider privy to Life & Style dished that Gisele is expected to tie the knot with her boyfriend soon.

Spilling the beans on this matter, a source recently shared with the outlet, “Friends are saying she calls Joaquim her soulmate.”

As per this source, the pair’s pals are over the moon since Gisele announced her pregnancy, and they have revealed “that they’re getting married.”

This report comes after another Daily Mail source dropped that the expectant mother is fulfilling all of her pregnancy cravings. 

Reportedly, Gisele “is craving a lot of the same dishes she used to eat when growing up in Brazil like grilled ribeye with chimichurri and sautéed greens.”

The source also addressed, “So Gisele is cooking those dishes at home with her kids.”

It is pertinent to mention here that this marks Gisele’s third pregnancy as she already shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with ex-husband Tom Brady.

Diddy's close pal once made derogatory remarks against Jennifer Lopez?
Diddy's close pal once made derogatory remarks against Jennifer Lopez?
Rashida Jones pays heart wrenching tribute to late father Quincy Jones
Rashida Jones pays heart wrenching tribute to late father Quincy Jones
Gordon Ramsay shares vulnerable moment about children
Gordon Ramsay shares vulnerable moment about children
Charlie Puth surprises fans with new music update
Charlie Puth surprises fans with new music update
The Kid LAROI shares insight into deep bond with Justin Bieber
The Kid LAROI shares insight into deep bond with Justin Bieber
King Charles breaks silence for the first time on his advancing age
King Charles breaks silence for the first time on his advancing age
Garrett Morris says 'SNL' no longer has same 'courage'
Garrett Morris says 'SNL' no longer has same 'courage'
Prince William makes big announcement as he reunites with Kate Middleton
Prince William makes big announcement as he reunites with Kate Middleton