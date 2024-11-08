Photo: Gisele Bundchen plans wedding amid Joaquim Valente pregnancy: Source

Gisele Bundchen has agreed to start a new chapter of life with beau Joaquim Valente.

Amid the supermodel’s third pregnancy with Joaquim, an insider privy to Life & Style dished that Gisele is expected to tie the knot with her boyfriend soon.

Spilling the beans on this matter, a source recently shared with the outlet, “Friends are saying she calls Joaquim her soulmate.”

As per this source, the pair’s pals are over the moon since Gisele announced her pregnancy, and they have revealed “that they’re getting married.”

This report comes after another Daily Mail source dropped that the expectant mother is fulfilling all of her pregnancy cravings.

Reportedly, Gisele “is craving a lot of the same dishes she used to eat when growing up in Brazil like grilled ribeye with chimichurri and sautéed greens.”

The source also addressed, “So Gisele is cooking those dishes at home with her kids.”

It is pertinent to mention here that this marks Gisele’s third pregnancy as she already shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with ex-husband Tom Brady.