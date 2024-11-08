Kelly Reilly gushes over filming of 'pretty epic and full' finale of 'Yellowstone'

Kelly Reilly just recalled how the cast of Yellowstone was determined to deliver their best performance for the series’ final episodes.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the 47-year-old actress, who portrays the character of Beth Dutton in the hit drama series revealed to the outlet how every casted member had a specific goal to "lay it all out there" for Yellowstone's filming.

"There were moments where we would all just look around and just appreciate the moment, the beautiful day or the situation that just happened ... you would go, 'Well, this might be the last time we get to do this.' So there was a savoring," Reilly shared.

She continued, "Certainly, for me, and I really felt this with a lot of the cast members of wanting to lay it all out there this year."

"It was like, 'Let's just give it your whole heart and give these characters and the show the ending that they deserve.' And the fans, because people have gone on such an adventure with us,” the Pride and Prejudice star further mentioned.

Kelly Reilly also admitted how not being able to release one season per year for the fans was “hard” for the entire cast, "but anyway, we've got these six episodes, these last six episodes to end this chapter of Yellowstone and they're pretty epic and full," she said.

Yellowstone’s finale episodes are set to debut on November 10, 2024, two years since the midseason finale.