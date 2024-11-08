 
Selena Gomez steps up against body shaming comments: 'I'm just human'

Selena Gomez has remained actively vocal about her physical and mental health struggles

November 08, 2024

Selena Gomez has always been vocal about her struggles.

In 2017, the 32-year-old songstress underwent a kidney transplant and has received chemotherapy as part of her ongoing battle with lupus, an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues.

Then two years ago, she highlighted her struggles with bipolar disorder via her sentimental documentary, My Mind and Me

Now, ever since Gomez has become a target of body shamers on social media, the Who Says singer opened up about yet another struggle she faces.

As per DailyMail, Gomez was seen replying to several comments on a now-deleted TikTok where users were negatively commenting on her appearance at this week's American French Film Festival in Los Angeles. "This makes me sick...I have SIBO in my small intestine," her comment read.

"I don't care that I don't look like a stick figure. I don't have that body. End of story. No I am NOT a victim. I'm just human,” Gomez’s comment further read.

SIBO, is an acronym for small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, a condition on which research is ongoing however, excessive number of bacteria are found in the small intestine of a person causing, bloating, abdominal pain, diarrhoea and sometimes malnutrition.

