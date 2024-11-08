Cillian Murphy labels 'Peaky Blinders' as 'quite a good show'

Cillian Murphy just shared how it feels like re-watching his popular Netflix series, Peaky Blinders.

The 48-year-old actor, who portrays the character of the audience favourite, Thomas Shelby, is to reprise the aforementioned role for the upcoming movie, The Immortal Man and hence, is re-watching the Peaky Blinders series, an experience that he terms as "heartbreaking.”

It was particularly because many scenes involved his late co-star Helen McCrory, who died of cancer in 2021, telling Britain's GQ magazine: "Since I started producing — I was a producer on Peaky — you kind of have to. It kind of takes the curse off of it. It was very nice watching it, because it was actually quite a good show.”

Upon asking if he can distance himself from the show, he replied, "a little bit,’” before adding, "It was also quite heartbreaking, you know, because I was watching Helen McCrory, and we lost her.”

"But you can distance yourself from it, and look at and say, 'Right, that's the atmosphere we want. That's the look we need, that's the silhouette, and that's the energy we need from it.' We need to turn it up for the movie, obviously,” Murphy further added.

The Oppenheimer star, despite being an Oscar winner, admitted it is not “easy” getting back into character, saying, "You have to figure it out again. It's not easy. You can't just switch him on and off. It takes a moment. It takes more than a moment; it takes a few weeks to get back to it. I have to watch some of it to remember what it's all about. But then when you get into it, it does become like a second skin because I've been playing him for like 12 years or something."